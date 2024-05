121 - In the Garden

Finally filling my last 30-shots pic! And I decided to zoom out a bit since my whole month has been close-ups.



I loved focusing on all the green this past month. I've decided to take a May Break because I am trying to get my daughter graduated and we're doing all the pre-college things! But I will be back come June (and I'll probably back-fill May with half-and-half pics since that's such a fun theme). But I didn't want to leave this month unfinished!