120 - Soon
One of my swallowtail caterpillars decided to build its chrysalis on the blackberry! I doubt I will be, but I hope maybe I'm around when he manages to emerge.
29th April 2024
Amanda R.
ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd April 2024 6:28pm
Tags
plant
blackberry
spring
garden
butterfly
chrysalis
black swallowtail
30-shots2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
April 30th, 2024
