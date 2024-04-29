Previous
120 - Soon

One of my swallowtail caterpillars decided to build its chrysalis on the blackberry! I doubt I will be, but I hope maybe I'm around when he manages to emerge.
29th April 2024

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
April 30th, 2024  
