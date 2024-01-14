Previous
014 - Baby, It's Cold Outside (aka...Drip) by emrob
014 - Baby, It's Cold Outside (aka...Drip)

Cold front has officially hit Texas and the temps aren't getting above freezing until Wednesday, I think. Which means...time to drip the faucets!
Mags ace
Great focus!
January 15th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous capture and close up
January 15th, 2024  
☠northy ace
Ooooooh! Awesome!
January 15th, 2024  
