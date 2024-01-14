Sign up
Previous
14 / 365
014 - Baby, It's Cold Outside (aka...Drip)
Cold front has officially hit Texas and the temps aren't getting above freezing until Wednesday, I think. Which means...time to drip the faucets!
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
3
2
Amanda R.
ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
Tags
black and white
,
water
,
drops
,
faucet
,
water drop
Mags
ace
Great focus!
January 15th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous capture and close up
January 15th, 2024
☠northy
ace
Ooooooh! Awesome!
January 15th, 2024
