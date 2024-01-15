015 - Delicate

Previous
I have mad respect for @aecasey 's frozen bubble pictures! Especially after trying frozen bubbles today myself! I think it was a touch too warm still and there was a touch too much wind, so I'm going to try it again tomorrow when the temps should be even lower. I did see plenty of bubbles freezing, but lots of pops before I could get many good shots. But go check out hers - they are so inspiring!

Anyhow, while I was angling to shoot a bubble that actually froze and held, this TINY little thing on my blackberry bush caught my eye! It looks like a teensy little winter flower. So that trumped my bubble attempts and it works really nicely for the 52 Week Challenge Week 3 theme of "delicate."

Will catch up on everyone's latest shots later today! Hope you all have a great day!
Mags ace
Extraordinary shot!
January 15th, 2024  
April ace
Wonderful!
January 15th, 2024  
