Previous
112 / 365
112 - Curl
Tomato plant again! Not much else is happening right now - a little blossom drop, but lots of flowers and there are a few tiny tomato starts, thankfully! Maybe next week, I'll have more to work with.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
1
1
Amanda R.
ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
122
photos
33
followers
38
following
30% complete
View this month »
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st April 2024 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
leaf
,
spring
,
garden
,
tomato
,
30-shots2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful!
April 22nd, 2024
