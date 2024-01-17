Sign up
17 / 365
017- O What a Tangled Web We Weave
A fine natural piece of art down at the Sports Park!
Got to the end of my day and didn't shoot anything, so I'm pulling this from this month's reserves.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Amanda R.
ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
Photo Details
2
1
1
365
NIKON D750
4th January 2024 9:20am
Tags
spider
,
web
,
spiderweb
Bec
ace
Clever title. Nice composition.
January 18th, 2024
