019 - Beach Vibes by emrob
19 / 365

019 - Beach Vibes

So we started the week with snowflakes and ice bubbles, then it was back in the 70's yesterday and tonight we're back to dripping our pipes as it falls down to the low 20's again!

Let's just say I enjoyed yesterday the most. And it doesn't help that I'm researching plans for our beach vacation this summer. So I've definitely the beach on the brain this week!
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Amanda R.

@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
