Previous
19 / 365
019 - Beach Vibes
So we started the week with snowflakes and ice bubbles, then it was back in the 70's yesterday and tonight we're back to dripping our pipes as it falls down to the low 20's again!
Let's just say I enjoyed yesterday the most. And it doesn't help that I'm researching plans for our beach vacation this summer. So I've definitely the beach on the brain this week!
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Amanda R.
ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th January 2024 10:24pm
Tags
candle
,
beach
,
shells
,
blues
,
starfish
,
still life
