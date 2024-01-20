Previous
020 - The Barrier by emrob
20 / 365

020 - The Barrier

My Get-Pushed assignment this week was to do an in-camera double exposure. It was more challenging than I realized! I had a few different shots I thought might look neat merged together, but very few ended up looking good. I thought this one was cool, though. The overpass was taken today and I merged it with a skyscape I had gotten earlier in the month. I thought it almost looked like there's this weird barrier and if you cross it, you're in another dimension or something!

So thank you, Susan, for the push! This one was fun! I'd like to try this out again sometime!
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Amanda R.

ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Amanda R. ace
@wakelys - here you go! Hope you like!
January 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Great job!
January 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise