020 - The Barrier

My Get-Pushed assignment this week was to do an in-camera double exposure. It was more challenging than I realized! I had a few different shots I thought might look neat merged together, but very few ended up looking good. I thought this one was cool, though. The overpass was taken today and I merged it with a skyscape I had gotten earlier in the month. I thought it almost looked like there's this weird barrier and if you cross it, you're in another dimension or something!



So thank you, Susan, for the push! This one was fun! I'd like to try this out again sometime!