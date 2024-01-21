Previous
021 - Petals by emrob
21 / 365

021 - Petals

Yesterday got away from me and I realized I never got my shot! So - two for today! Close-up of one of the flowers my husband got me for our anniversary.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Amanda R.

@emrob
