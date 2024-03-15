Previous
075 - Bluebonnets by emrob
75 / 365

075 - Bluebonnets

It's Springtime in Texas and that means the ground is blanketed with our state flower, the bluebonnet! These things are so special to Texans - we get so excited when they pop up. They're just so very very sweet!
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Amanda R.

ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this photograph
March 17th, 2024  
