Previous
Next
076 - Oil & Water by emrob
76 / 365

076 - Oil & Water

Right now, our schedules are so full that I feel like I've been just snapping whatever whenever I can. But I still really want to be intentional with my get-pushes at least and this week, Mary wanted me to incorporate complementary colors into one of my rainbow shots!

So I decided to do oil & water today! I don't have my macro lens any more - I was borrowing it from my neighbor and had to give it back (at least I got that snowflake first!), so this is just my regular camera and then cropped a lot. Still, these kinds of shots are so fun!
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Amanda R.

ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Amanda R. ace
@mcsiegle - here you go! A little bit of yellow for my purple day! I'm really glad I was able to sit down and do this one! Thanks for the push. :)
March 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is awesome
March 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise