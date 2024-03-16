076 - Oil & Water

Right now, our schedules are so full that I feel like I've been just snapping whatever whenever I can. But I still really want to be intentional with my get-pushes at least and this week, Mary wanted me to incorporate complementary colors into one of my rainbow shots!



So I decided to do oil & water today! I don't have my macro lens any more - I was borrowing it from my neighbor and had to give it back (at least I got that snowflake first!), so this is just my regular camera and then cropped a lot. Still, these kinds of shots are so fun!