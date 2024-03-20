Previous
080 - Invasive by emrob
80 / 365

080 - Invasive

So I want to say that this is "bastard cabbage" and so, as a good Texan, I shouldn't want to even take a pic of it because it's apparently an incredible invasive species that is choking out all our other pretty wildflowers! But even so, when you go looking for yellow flowers during your rainbow month and you find yellow flowers, you take a picture!

Fortunately, at our local lake park, this was in a place away from our bluebonnets, though it makes me wonder if the bluebonnets used to grow where this now does? Hmm...
