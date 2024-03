081 - Black Swallowtail on the Dill

Every year like clockwork, my dill sprouts in my garden and within weeks, it's got black swallowtail caterpillars on it. I've been raising these things since my kids were very young - we'd sometimes catch them and put them in a "critter tote" so they could witness them changing, making their chrysalises and then coming out of them. I always love seeing these little guys each spring!