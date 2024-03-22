Sign up
82 / 365
082 - Chipped
For my Get-Pushed challenge this week, Susan challenged me to open a cupboard and photograph the first thing I put my hands on, in an interesting way.
I closed my eyes, reached in, and got this chipped bowl, so I wanted to focus on the chip.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
Amanda R.
ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
91
photos
30
followers
38
following
1
2
365
NIKON D750
24th March 2024 3:31pm
blue
bowl
chipped
get-pushed-607
rainbow2024
Amanda R.
ace
@wakelys
- I did 2 this week. Here's the first! Thanks for this push - it was fun!
March 24th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Sorry about the chip but great photo.
March 24th, 2024
