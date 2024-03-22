Previous
082 - Chipped by emrob
82 / 365

082 - Chipped

For my Get-Pushed challenge this week, Susan challenged me to open a cupboard and photograph the first thing I put my hands on, in an interesting way.

I closed my eyes, reached in, and got this chipped bowl, so I wanted to focus on the chip.
Amanda R.

@emrob
Photo Details

@wakelys - I did 2 this week. Here's the first! Thanks for this push - it was fun!
March 24th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Sorry about the chip but great photo.
March 24th, 2024  
