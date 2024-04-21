Previous
Faded by emrob
Faded

For my push this past week, Bec challenged me to capture an indoor plant from an interesting angle. So funnily enough, I don't have any indoor plants right now - I'll sometimes get fresh flowers, but otherwise, the cat tries to eat any plants we've tried to grow indoors.

We had given my daughter a bouquet of roses for either her 16th or 17th birthday (I can't remember which one now) - she's 18 now. Anyhow, she never tossed them out, so I decided to shoot the back of one of these faded beauties and do some toning with it. I kind of really love this one!
Amanda R.

@emrob
Amanda R. ace
@walksnaplove - sorry this is late! But I hope you like it!
April 22nd, 2024  
