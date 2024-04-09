Previous
eclipse2 by emrob
8 / 365

eclipse2

It has been cloudy all morning, but the clouds cleared for totality and then started moving in again just past. I still managed to get a tiny "diamond ring."

9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Amanda R.

ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise