Smoke Play for Get Pushed!

These are the 6 smokes I narrowed it down to for my Get-Pushed challenge this week. My husband ended up picking the "seahorse" (bottom left) as his fave so I honored him by sticking that in my main album. But honestly, there was something in each one of these that I really loved.



Top left - This was my first smoke and also the cleanest, most elegant shape



Top middle - It's a bit messy, but the twin swirls in the middle bring it all together!



Top right - I really loved the dimension of the swirls and the way it made an overall "S" shape



Bottom left - the "seahorse" - it was rolled up like a scroll



Bottom middle - a little messy, but there is an actual heart that formed in it!



Bottom right - the last of my smoke shots before I called it a night, and just as elegant a shape as the first!