Smoke Play for Get Pushed! by emrob
Smoke Play for Get Pushed!

These are the 6 smokes I narrowed it down to for my Get-Pushed challenge this week. My husband ended up picking the "seahorse" (bottom left) as his fave so I honored him by sticking that in my main album. But honestly, there was something in each one of these that I really loved.

Top left - This was my first smoke and also the cleanest, most elegant shape

Top middle - It's a bit messy, but the twin swirls in the middle bring it all together!

Top right - I really loved the dimension of the swirls and the way it made an overall "S" shape

Bottom left - the "seahorse" - it was rolled up like a scroll

Bottom middle - a little messy, but there is an actual heart that formed in it!

Bottom right - the last of my smoke shots before I called it a night, and just as elegant a shape as the first!
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Amanda R.

ace
@emrob

Amanda R. ace
@wakelys - here were my 6 favorite smoke shapes from my Get-Pushed assignment this week!
January 28th, 2024  
