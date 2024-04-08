Previous
eclipse1 by emrob
eclipse1

I don't have a good zoom, but was thrilled to capture these!

I have never witnessed totality before and all I can say is WOW!

All I could think was Psalm 19:1 - The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky above proclaims his handiwork.

So beautiful!
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Amanda R.

ace
@emrob

J A Byrdlip ace
good capture
April 8th, 2024  
