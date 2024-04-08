Sign up
7 / 365
eclipse1
I don't have a good zoom, but was thrilled to capture these!
I have never witnessed totality before and all I can say is WOW!
All I could think was Psalm 19:1 - The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky above proclaims his handiwork.
So beautiful!
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
1
2
Amanda R.
ace
@emrob
107
photos
30
followers
38
following
2% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
6
93
94
95
96
97
7
8
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th April 2024 1:40pm
Tags
sun
,
eclipse
,
solar eclipse
,
eclipse 2024
J A Byrdlip
ace
good capture
April 8th, 2024
