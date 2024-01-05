Previous
Fog Jog by emrob
2 / 365

Fog Jog

I went out to our local lake park yesterday morning when it was super foggy. I was glad to see the fog didn't keep the joggers away!

Here's another take on capturing motion for my Get Pushed challenge this week. It's not a long exposure shot, but it definitely captures someone moving!
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Amanda R.

ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Amanda R. ace
@rbrettschneider - decided to capture motion a different way with this shot!
January 5th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this mystical fog jogger
January 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful shot! The fog just adds a bit of mystery.
January 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise