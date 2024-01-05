Sign up
Previous
2 / 365
Fog Jog
I went out to our local lake park yesterday morning when it was super foggy. I was glad to see the fog didn't keep the joggers away!
Here's another take on capturing motion for my Get Pushed challenge this week. It's not a long exposure shot, but it definitely captures someone moving!
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
3
1
Amanda R.
ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
1
2
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th January 2024 9:04am
Privacy
Public
Tags
fog
,
runner
,
jog
,
jogger
,
get-pushed-596
Amanda R.
ace
@rbrettschneider
- decided to capture motion a different way with this shot!
January 5th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this mystical fog jogger
January 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful shot! The fog just adds a bit of mystery.
January 5th, 2024
