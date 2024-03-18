My Favorite Pictures in a Collage - Old Faves!

The new MFPIAC theme is about old favorite photos!



I have so many favorites, but there are a handful that are extra special to me and that I'm extra proud of. A few more than 6, but I've narrowed it down to these.



Top left - I think this will always be one of my top top faves - just captured a candid moment between my husband and son when we were touring NASA more than 10 years ago. My son now is taller than his dad, definitely not little and squishy like he used to be!



Left middle - a little golden hour shot from my old house. The door to this room was slightly open and I passed by and saw how the window light reflected on it. I actually have this one printed out and on the wall!



Left bottom - spring storm rolling in! It was amazing how it split the sky - the clear skies and moon on the left and the lightning on the right. I've never captured this kind of moment since.



Middle top - owl in my neighbor's owl box! I just stood at the base of the tree and shot up and she just looked down at me like "What in the world are you doing?" Such a cool moment and shot! Now there are squirrels living in the box. I wish she'd come back!



Right top - Very Large Array in New Mexico. From our Southwest US vacation several years back. We stopped here at the side of the road and the sky was just perfect and a little brooding. I loved the lighting and the composition and everything about this shot.



Bottom - Miami sunrise. Toured some Florida colleges with my daughter last year and we had to take in the sunrise. I was blown away by how epic the sunrise was!



Loved this little trip down memory lane!