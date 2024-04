095 - Buzzy

So - fun fact. One of the easiest things to grow in your garden is green onion. Whenever I've started a new one, I simply go to the grocery store, buy a little bundle of green onions, then pop them in the ground. And they THRIVE! They grow HUGE. They make these awesome ball flowers. They attract butterflies and bees...like this guy here! I think these little flowers are edible. Seems like my husband nibbled on them and said they were tasty.