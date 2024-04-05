Sign up
096 - Withered
A little snap of my sage plant. Here I was blinded by the purple flowers, but then the "ugly" little withered leaves were what ended up catching my eye in the end!
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Amanda R.
ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th April 2024 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
spring
,
garden
,
sage
,
30-shots2024
