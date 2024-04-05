Previous
096 - Withered by emrob
96 / 365

096 - Withered

A little snap of my sage plant. Here I was blinded by the purple flowers, but then the "ugly" little withered leaves were what ended up catching my eye in the end!
Amanda R.

