097 - Who me?

I was challenged this week by North to work with pareidolia - finding faces in random objects. I was examining my chinkapin oak and saw this face in the trunk. Please tell me I'm not the only who sees it! lol. Pursed lips in an "ooo" shape, wonky eyes...I swear it's there!



I actually love this challenge. It'd be fun do a month of it, not gonna lie!