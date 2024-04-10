Previous
101 - New Pre-Berries by emrob
101 / 365

101 - New Pre-Berries

I am loving this blueberry plant because I've never had one before. It's so pretty and I can't wait to eat these guys! It's got some new growth, new berries coming out! I just need to research how long they take until they're ready to pick...
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Amanda R.

@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
