102 - Convergence by emrob
102 / 365

102 - Convergence

I'm taking pics of my green onions on Thursdays. This is a simple one, but the place where everything converges!
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Amanda R.

ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
27% complete

Photo Details

