Lilypads

Alright! New month and it's time to get back on the wagon!



I took the month of May off because I had a graduating daughter and May was just FULL of end of year stuff. I wanted to focus fully on that, so decided to just break for the month. Well, May is over and my schedule is not nearly so crazy.



So since it's been a while since I picked up my camera, just a phone shot for today, but it's better than nothing and I'm hoping tomorrow's shot will be with my actual Nikon.



I'm thinking of backfilling May with "half and half" shots too since I really did love that theme idea and really wanted to do it.