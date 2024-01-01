Previous
Amaryllis by eolidia
30 / 365

Amaryllis

My beautiful waxed Amaryllis bloomed just in time for Christmas and New Years!
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Eolidia

@eolidia
We moved last year to a small town in Washington. This is my second time using the 365 Project site. I'm not a professional...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise