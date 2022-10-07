Previous
Grasses by epcello
Photo 982

Grasses

It's so dry here. I don't remember having an October like this before where there hasn't been rain in two months and smoke is lingering with no end. :( Grass will revive, but I hope our trees will be ok.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Erika

