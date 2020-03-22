Sign up
Photo 1318
My 365 friend Tunia
YES, I was 6 feet from her! We enjoyed our warm beverage and "girl talk".
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
1
0
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
1318
photos
58
followers
22
following
361% complete
1318
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s Plus
Taken
22nd March 2020 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
gloria jones
ace
Great shot of your friend
March 22nd, 2020
