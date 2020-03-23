Previous
What? No pasta!! by essiesue
Photo 1319

What? No pasta!!

The trip to the grocery store this morning was an eye opener. So many sections looked similar to today's photo. My culinary skills are going to be in high demand.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

essiesue

