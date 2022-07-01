Previous
Next
Jack's straw bale garden by essiesue
Photo 1625

Jack's straw bale garden

So far we have enjoyed cucumbers and zucchini. Tomatoes will be coming soon.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
445% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a great and profitable idea ! With all those fresh fruit and vegetables all fresh and clean for the picking !
July 1st, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Wow that’s a very different idea..amazing amount of stuff growing on that bale.
July 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise