Photo 1625
Jack's straw bale garden
So far we have enjoyed cucumbers and zucchini. Tomatoes will be coming soon.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
2
0
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
1625
photos
48
followers
28
following
445% complete
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
30th June 2022 2:09pm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a great and profitable idea ! With all those fresh fruit and vegetables all fresh and clean for the picking !
July 1st, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Wow that’s a very different idea..amazing amount of stuff growing on that bale.
July 1st, 2022
