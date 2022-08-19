Previous
Next
Where are all our butterflies? by essiesue
Photo 1655

Where are all our butterflies?

I was so excited when my son called and said "Mom, come on over. We have a butterfly and a hummingbird on our butterfly bush". When I got there the hummingbird was gone but I was delighted to get a few pictures of the butterfly.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
453% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture Essiesue , I have seen very few butterflies this year even on my buddleias ! fav
August 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise