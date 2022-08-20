Sign up
Photo 1656
Birthday Bouquet
Today is my 85th birthday and this lovely arrangement was received from some very special friends. It has been a wonderful day!
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
4
1
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
20th August 2022 11:53am
Privacy
Public
Suzanne
ace
Congratulations on a magnificent milestone and on a photo of a well-deserved bouquet.
August 20th, 2022
Dianne
A beautiful image. Happy birthday!
August 20th, 2022
Heather
ace
A gorgeous bouquet for you, Essie-Sue! Happy Birthday! Fav
August 20th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Happy birthday Sue, have a lovely day…beautiful flowers!
August 20th, 2022
