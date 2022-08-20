Previous
Birthday Bouquet by essiesue
Photo 1656

Birthday Bouquet

Today is my 85th birthday and this lovely arrangement was received from some very special friends. It has been a wonderful day!
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

essiesue

Suzanne ace
Congratulations on a magnificent milestone and on a photo of a well-deserved bouquet.
August 20th, 2022  
Dianne
A beautiful image. Happy birthday!
August 20th, 2022  
Heather ace
A gorgeous bouquet for you, Essie-Sue! Happy Birthday! Fav
August 20th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Happy birthday Sue, have a lovely day…beautiful flowers!
August 20th, 2022  
