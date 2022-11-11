Previous
Next
Veteran's Day by essiesue
Photo 1713

Veteran's Day

This is a proud son sharing the time with his father at the remembrance service. Seeing this brought tears to my eyes as I know both of them.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
469% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise