My blessing for the day. by essiesue
Photo 1921

My blessing for the day.

With the dwindling number of butterflies, it is always a special time when one appears on the Tithonia that was planted especially for this reason.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
526% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture and a beautiful looking butterfly.
August 8th, 2023  
