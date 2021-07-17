Previous
At the farmers market by eudora
At the farmers market

in Austin, Texas.

Last week I helped our granddaughter move to Austin to attend the University of Texas. After unpacking, we did some fun stuff, like shop at the downtown farmers market.
Diane

