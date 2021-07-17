Sign up
Photo 2648
At the farmers market
in Austin, Texas.
Last week I helped our granddaughter move to Austin to attend the University of Texas. After unpacking, we did some fun stuff, like shop at the downtown farmers market.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
musician
,
austin
