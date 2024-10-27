Sign up
Photo 3342
Father Cleo Milano
Today our church held an All Souls rosary and blessing at the columbarium where my husband Marshall is inurned.
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
olom
