Photo 3335
Happy Halloween!
The man who lives in this house loves to decorate for holidays. He seems to be a grandfather doing it for his grandkids. Way to go, Pawpaw.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Rick Schies
Wow! He went all out, and I'm sure the Grandkids love it
October 18th, 2024
