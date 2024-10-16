Previous
Happy Halloween! by eudora
Photo 3335

Happy Halloween!

The man who lives in this house loves to decorate for holidays. He seems to be a grandfather doing it for his grandkids. Way to go, Pawpaw.
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Rick Schies ace
Wow! He went all out, and I'm sure the Grandkids love it
October 18th, 2024  
