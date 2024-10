Mr. Spock

I sat quietly with this older cat in a room at the shelter. He huddled in a cubby. Slowly he emerged, let me pet him and went to sit by the door. I think he was trying to tell me he wanted to leave. If I were looking for a cat to adopt, it would be an older one like Mr. Spock. Sure, he needs a good grooming, but he seems like a gentle soul who deserves a home. Unfortunately, one of my cats had surgery this week and Brandon and I are pretty busy with cat care.