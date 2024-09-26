Sign up
Photo 3328
Shelter cat
A four-month old cat who just wanted to snuggle. He purred while I held him until he finally decided to play a little. My volunteer job at the shelter is to socialize cats so they are more adoptable. This little guy will find a home quickly.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
26th September 2024 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
caa
Allison Williams
ace
Sounds like a perfect job.
September 28th, 2024
