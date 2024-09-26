Previous
Shelter cat by eudora
Photo 3328

Shelter cat

A four-month old cat who just wanted to snuggle. He purred while I held him until he finally decided to play a little. My volunteer job at the shelter is to socialize cats so they are more adoptable. This little guy will find a home quickly.
26th September 2024

Diane

@eudora
Allison Williams
Sounds like a perfect job.
September 28th, 2024  
