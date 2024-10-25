Previous
Day 42: Get it? by fa1ry_du5t
42 / 365

Day 42: Get it?

Because 42 is-
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

K. P. Kanana

@fa1ry_du5t
Hi I began this project on my 15th Birthday (hence the name "15 and beyond") I've been taking a selfie everyday since 2022 but wanted to make...
11% complete

