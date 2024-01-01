Moss on a riverside wall. by fairynormal
Moss on a riverside wall.

Beautiful moss on a riverside wall.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Samantha W

@fairynormal
51 year old mum of two I'm just a regular happy snapper. I never leave the house without my camera and see...
