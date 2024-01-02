Previous
Day 2. Sewing. by fairynormal
2 / 365

Day 2. Sewing.

Lovely bright orange thread and needle.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Samantha W

@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise