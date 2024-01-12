Previous
Day 12/366. Palestine Solidarity by fairynormal
Day 12/366. Palestine Solidarity

Sheffield Palestine Solidarity camp. Each body bag represents a real child killed illegally by Israel in the conflict. Absolutely heartbreaking.
