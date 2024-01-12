Sign up
12 / 365
Day 12/366. Palestine Solidarity
Day 12/366.
Sheffield Palestine Solidarity camp. Each body bag represents a real child killed illegally by Israel in the conflict. Absolutely heartbreaking.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Samantha W
@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
12
photos
1
followers
1
following
Tags
children
,
free
,
dead
,
murder
,
palestine
,
illegal
,
killings
