287 / 365
Day 302/366. End of a 2 day migraine, feeling pretty yeukk. Sums up how I feel.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
1
1
Samantha W
@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
Wendy
ace
Feel better soon. I love the selfie :-) fav.
October 28th, 2024
