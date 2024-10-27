Previous
Day 301/366. Light arrow. by fairynormal
286 / 365

Day 301/366. Light arrow.

Day 301/366. Light arrow. I noticed the light shining through my glass on this morning making an arrow on the table.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Samantha W

@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
78% complete

Photo Details

