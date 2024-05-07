Previous
Day 128/366. A tiny ladybird. by fairynormal
121 / 365

Day 128/366. A tiny ladybird.

Day 128/366. A tiny ladybird on one of our home grown conkers trees.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Samantha W

@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
