147 / 365
Day 156/366. Excuse me!!
Day 156/366. Excuse me!! Dexter being nosey.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
1
1
Samantha W
@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
147
photos
4
followers
4
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-M336B
Taken
4th June 2024 4:15pm
Wendy
ace
good one!
June 4th, 2024
