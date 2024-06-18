Previous
Day 170/366. Beautiful glitter chicken shining in the sun.
161 / 365

Day 170/366. Beautiful glitter chicken shining in the sun.

Day 170/366. Beautiful glitter chicken shining in the sun. Love pigeons not Tories!
18th June 2024

Samantha W

@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
44% complete

Photo Details

