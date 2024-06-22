Previous
Day 174/366. Welcoming Cultures event today. by fairynormal
Day 174/366. Welcoming Cultures event today.

Day 174/366. Two Polish women explaining about their national dress at the Welcoming Cultures event today.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Samantha W

@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
